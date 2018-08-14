Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: HD, TPR, AAP, EAT, KO & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot – The home improvement retailer earned $3.05 per share for the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, as did global and U.S. comparable-store sales, and the company also raised its full-year guidance.

Tapestry – The company formerly known as Coach reported adjusted fiscal fourth quarter profit of 60 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. The accessories maker also seeing revenue top forecasts. Coach comparable sales rose 2 percent, just below the 2.1 percent consensus estimate, while Kate Spade's comparable sales slide of 3 percent was smaller than the 7.1 percent that analysts were expecting.

Advance Auto Parts – The auto parts retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Advance Auto saw comparable-store sales climbed 2.8 percent, and the company also increased its full-year outlook. Additionally, Advance Auto Parts announced a new $600 million share repurchase program.

Brinker International – The parent of Chili's and other restaurant chains earned an adjusted $1.19 per share for its fourth quarter, matching Street forecasts. Revenue was very slightly below consensus. Comparable-restaurant sales were flat for the quarter, compared to estimates of a one percent increase.

Coca-Cola — Coke bought a minority stake in sports drink startup BodyArmor for an undisclosed price. BodyArmor is backed by a number of well-known athletes including former basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Yum China – China Investment Corp. and others have joined a consortium seeking to take the restaurant operator private, according to a Bloomberg report.

Urban Outfitters – The apparel retailer was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Baird, which thinks the stock is fairly valued after nearly tripling over the past year or so. However, Baird does say it remains positive on the company's fundamentals.

Cigna – The health insurer's deal to buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts will no longer be opposed by activist investor and Cigna shareholder Carl Icahn. That follows recommendations by proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis that shareholders vote in favor of the deal, which Icahn has maintained is "wildly" overpriced.

Tesla – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that he is working with private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs as he explores taking the automaker private. Sources tell Reuters, however, that Silver Lake is merely offering assistance and has not been hired officially as an advisor, and that it is not currently discussing participation in a possible deal.

Vipshop – Vipshop reported quarterly profit of 84 cents per share, falling short of the 95 cents a share consensus estimate. The Chinese online discount retailer also saw revenue miss estimates, although it is highlighting a 6 percent year-over-year increase in its customer base. Vipshop also said it is working closely with strategic partners Tencent and JD.com to fully unlock the value in that alliance.

Switch – Switch earned 2 cents per share for the second quarter, short of the 4 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was very slight below forecasts, as well. The data center company also lowered its guidance for the year, as a result of several deals closing later than it had originally expected.

BHP Billiton – BHP Billiton was added to Citi's "Focus List Europe," replacing rival mining company Rio Tinto. Citi said it believes BHP's underperformance during the past five years relative to its peers has ended.

Williams Cos. – The energy infrastructure company received federal approval for expansion of its Transco natural gas pipeline in the U.S. northeast. The expansion is projected to be online in time for the 2019-2020 winter heating season.