Asian markets set for steady start as firmer Turkish lira improves sentiments

Stocks stateside rose on Tuesday amid firmer investor sentiment as the Turkish lira strengthened from a record low touched earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45 percent, or 112.22 points, to close at 25,299.92 and the S&P 500 added 0.64 percent to end at 2,839.96, with both indexes gaining after four straight sessions of declines. The Nasdaq Composite finished the session higher by 0.65 percent at 7,870.89.

The lira traded at 6.3213 to the dollar at 6:41 a.m. HK/SIN, rising some 8 percent overnight after plunging to an all-time low of 7.24 on Monday. The lira's recent steep fall was triggered by increased U.S.-Turkey tensions over the detention of an American pastor in Turkey, but weakness in the currency also came against the backdrop of economic issues faced by the country.

The moves in the currency came as Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Tuesday that the country would protect the lira, adding that he thought the currency would firm, Reuters said.

Amid the improvement in market sentiment, Turkish President Recep Erdogan refused to back down, calling for Turkey to "produce enough for ourselves" in a speech in which he urged his people to boycott U.S. electronics. "If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. And we have our own telephone brands," he said.

The dollar index last stood at 96.731, just below a 13-month peak of 96.794 on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 111.17 at 7:09 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the earnings front, Tencent and China Unicom are among the corporates reporting results.