Asian markets set for steady start as firmer Turkish lira improves sentiments

  • U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with sentiments lifting as the Turkish lira strengthened.
  • Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the country would protect the lira.
  • The dollar touched a 13-month high in the overnight session.

Asian shares were poised for a steady open on Wednesday as recent worries over Turkey's currency crisis moderated on the lira's overnight gains.

Futures tipped a slightly lower open for Australia, with Australian SPI futures down 0.112 percent at the end of Tuesday. Elsewhere, Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 22,345, around 0.05 percent lower than the index's last close of 22,356.08.

Markets in South Korea and India will be closed on Wednesday.

Stocks stateside rose on Tuesday amid firmer investor sentiment as the Turkish lira strengthened from a record low touched earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45 percent, or 112.22 points, to close at 25,299.92 and the S&P 500 added 0.64 percent to end at 2,839.96, with both indexes gaining after four straight sessions of declines. The Nasdaq Composite finished the session higher by 0.65 percent at 7,870.89.

The lira traded at 6.3213 to the dollar at 6:41 a.m. HK/SIN, rising some 8 percent overnight after plunging to an all-time low of 7.24 on Monday. The lira's recent steep fall was triggered by increased U.S.-Turkey tensions over the detention of an American pastor in Turkey, but weakness in the currency also came against the backdrop of economic issues faced by the country.

The moves in the currency came as Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Tuesday that the country would protect the lira, adding that he thought the currency would firm, Reuters said.

Amid the improvement in market sentiment, Turkish President Recep Erdogan refused to back down, calling for Turkey to "produce enough for ourselves" in a speech in which he urged his people to boycott U.S. electronics. "If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. And we have our own telephone brands," he said.

The dollar index last stood at 96.731, just below a 13-month peak of 96.794 on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 111.17 at 7:09 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the earnings front, Tencent and China Unicom are among the corporates reporting results.

What's on tap

Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

  • 8:30 a.m.: Westpac consumer confidence index
  • 9:30 a.m.: China house price index
  • 12:00 p.m.: Indonesia trade data

