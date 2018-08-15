Wall Street set for a sharp drop at the open as Turkey concerns persist

Turkey has announced increased tariffs on U.S. products, raising duties on American booze to 140 percent, cars to 120 percent and tobacco to 60 percent, ramping up what has become a bitter dispute between the two NATO allies. (CNBC)



South Korea's leader, Moon Jae-in, called for a single economic community between North and South Korea today, saying that closer railway, energy and economic cooperation would bring peace and prosperity to Northeast Asia. (USA Today)

Politico has learned that the Trump administration is preparing to unveil a proposal for coal-burning power plants that would give states wide latitude to write their own modest regulations for coal plants or even seek permission to opt out.

At a news conference, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized for the false statement that Trump created three times as many jobs for African-American workers as President Barack Obama did. (Washington Post)

Paul Manafort's lawyers made a tactical decision to not call any witnesses in their client's defense. Manafort's team could be pinning their hopes on discrediting the testimony against Manafort by his former business associate Rick Gates. (CNBC)

Several female candidates are poised to make history this fall after Tuesday's primary in four states. USA Today has some key takeaways from races in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.



A searing report issued by a grand jury said bishops and other leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania for decades covered up child sexual abuse by more than 300 priests. (NY Times)

Members of Tesla's (TSLA) board are scrambling to control a chief executive who some directors think is out of control. They reportedly want Elon Musk to stop tweeting. (NY Times)



CNBC learned that Apple (APPL) is beefing up a team to explore making its own health chips. The effort hints at Apple's ability to pump out custom chips on an as-needed basis, reflecting a greater level of vertical integration than other tech companies.

Verizon (VZ) will offer customers who sign up for its new 5G internet service a free Apple TV box and a subscription to Google's YouTube streaming television service. (CNBC)

Edward Lampert, CEO of Sears (SHLD), has offered to buy the company's Kenmore brand for $400 million in cash, according to a letter Lampert sent to the Sears board. (WSJ)

Twitter (TWTR) told CNBC that it has restricted the account of right-wing media personality Alex Jones for violating its policies. Jones will reportedly be blocked from posting for seven days because of a post that linked to a policy-violating video.