'Ambien tweeting' is becoming a popular excuse — because it actually can cause bizarre side effects

While it may seem as though Ambien is becoming the go-to excuse to ward off the fallout from bizarre tweets, the sleep aid is actually linked to strange behavior.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told The New York Times he sometimes takes Ambien because it's "often a choice of no sleep or Ambien." That has some Tesla board members worried, the outlet reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk shocked investors last week when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private at $420 a share and that funding was secured. Roseanne Barr earlier this summer blamed Ambien for her sending a tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Ambien, or zolpidem tartrate, is a type of sedative-hypnotic. It can help people with insomnia sleep, but it's also been linked to some strange incidents. Since being approved in 1992, Ambien's side effects have been well-documented.

Drug manufacturer Sanofi updated Ambien's label in 2008 to detail side effects, including visual and auditory hallucinations, abnormal thinking and behavioral changes like aggressiveness, agitation bizarre behavior and even sleep driving.

Lawyers have successfully argued defendants should not be liable for car accidents — even those when the driver was under the influence of alcohol or other substances — because they took Ambien.