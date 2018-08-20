Bonds

US Treasury yields under pressure; future China-US trade talks on the horizon

U.S. government debt prices edged higher on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.858 percent at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.014 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

With little major economic data due out Monday, investors in the bond market will be turning their attention to the political space.

On Thursday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed to CNBC earlier reports that China and the U.S. would hold a fresh round of trade discussions later this month.

A day later, markets ticked higher following news reported by The Wall Street Journal that a nine-member delegation from Beijing would hold meetings with officials from the States later this week. The report added that this could lead to a potential meeting between the presidents of the two countries in November. While the latest news has buoyed markets, investors remain cautious.

On the central banking front, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to make an appearance Monday at a fireside chat at the Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol Chamber of Commerce in Kingsport, Tennessee.

US-China trade talks is 'very important' for the yuan: ANZ   

The Economic Symposium, set to take place at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Thursday until Saturday, will focus on changing market structure and the implications for monetary policy going forward. It will also feature a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $51 billion in 13-week bills and $45 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, due to be auctioned Tuesday, will also be announced.

