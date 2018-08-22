Everything — even going into debt — has a season.

Individuals who apply for a personal loan in August are about 22 percent more likely to put the cash toward paying for a wedding, according to recent data from LendingPoint.

The lender analyzed 100,000 personal loans it had made dating back to 2015. LendingPoint asks its applicants to state the purpose of the loan, and as part of this study, it excluded borrowers who sought to consolidate debt.

"I would have guessed spring to be the big season for weddings, but more people ask for these loans in August, most likely for a fall wedding," said Mark Lorimer, chief marketing officer of LendingPoint.

Meanwhile, September is the month for emergency spending: Borrowers applying for a loan in that month are nearly three times more likely to use the money for surprise expenses.