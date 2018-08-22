Coca-Cola UK redesigns Zero Sugar packaging to look like the original Coke

Coca-Cola Great Britain has revamped the packaging of its Coke Zero Sugar to look more like the original drink.

From September, the no-sugar Coke bottles and cans will be in the company's distinctive red and white and will feature a black strip across the top stating "zero sugar, no calories."

Currently, the Zero Sugar cans feature the white Coke logo on a red circle against a black background, a design it has used since 2016, but these changes mean the two versions will look much more similar. Before 2016, Coke Zero cans had an all-black background.

The changes form part of a drive for the brand to sell more no-sugar drinks; currently, 58 percent of Coca-Cola branded soda sold in Great Britain has no sugar. "The changes unify both variants with the iconic Coca-Cola red and form part of the company's commercial strategy to encourage more people to try Coca-Cola Zero Sugar," the company said in an online statement.