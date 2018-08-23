Asia markets open cautiously amid ongoing US-China trade talks

Asia markets opened cautiously as investors look to the trade talks between Beijing and Washington, and the new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese imports are set to take effect later Thursday.

Wall Street closed the Wednesday session with the Nasdaq higher and the S&P 500 a touch lower after marking its longest bull run.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded in positive territory in early trade at 0.37 percent up. South Korea's KOSPI also rose by 0.26 percent.

Down Under, the ASX 200 was largely flat in early trade, edging up by 0.02 percent. Following the release of earnings before the market open, Santos bounced by 9.57 percent as it revived its dividend. In the airline space, Qantas Airways was down by 4.54 percent after its pre-market open announcement of a record annual underlying profit.

The Australian dollar was in negative territory during Asian trade, down by 0.3 percent to $0.7324 at 8:14 a.m. HK/SIN.

The moves come amid political turmoil in the country as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull faces another challenge for the leadership of his party, following the resignation of Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.