Building a fulfilling career could be helped along by doing these three simple yet significant things, said LinkedIn chief executive, Jeff Weiner.

Have a clear understanding of what it is you ultimately want to accomplish. A lot of people don't know what they're really looking to accomplish. To that, he said, "If you don't know exactly what that is, take the time to understand and optimize for two things — your skills and your passion and not one at the exclusion of the other."