Asia set to trade cautiously as US-China tariff talks end with no breakthrough

Asia markets are set to trade cautiously on Friday as investors react to an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 6,240, which was at similar levels to the ASX 200's previous close at 6,244.

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 22,500 and Osaka futures were at 22,490, indicating a potentially higher open for the Japanese benchmark index, which last finished at 22,410.82.

The session in Asia followed slight declines on Wall Street, where the ongoing trade war between the United States and China and worries of renewed legal issues for President Donald Trump dampened investor sentiment.

Trade talks between U.S. and China officials, who were seeking to end the impasse, concluded on Thursday without major developments. That same day, a new round of U.S. tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports kicked in, prompting Beijing to retaliate with its own levies on American goods worth the same amount.

Australian politics is set to be a key focus in Friday's trading session as senior ministers deserted the besieged Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after he narrowly won a leadership vote against the former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton earlier in the week.

According to reports, Turnbull is set to face another round of leadership challenge that could potentially see a new Prime Minister.

Analysts have said the political uncertainty has weighed on the Australian dollar, which declined from levels above $0.7350 earlier this week to trade around $0.7244 at 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, last traded at 95.666. The Japanese yen traded at 111.34 to the dollar.