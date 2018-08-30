UK attacks Google over China censorship and failure to remove child abuse content

Google has been criticized by a prominent U.K. lawmaker for not cooperating with Western governments to remove child abuse content, while reportedly planning to launch a censored search engine in China.

"Seems extraordinary that Google is considering censoring its content to get into China but won't cooperate with U.K., U.S. and other 5 eyes countries (Canada, Australia and New Zealand) in removing child abuse content," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter Thursday.

"They used to be so proud of being values-driven..."

It was not immediately clear what the minister meant by Google's lack of cooperation on pulling child abuse content.

Google and the U.K.'s foreign office were not immediately available for comment.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has previously called on tech companies to respond more quickly to terrorist material and child abuse content distributed on their platforms. Several U.K. lawmakers have issued similar calls to large tech firms, arguing they aren't doing enough to tackle such content.