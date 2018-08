On Monday, the U.S. secured a trade deal with Mexico, which would replace the current NAFTA agreement between both countries and Canada.

The new deal has yet to include Canada; however, Ottawa has since rejoined talks. But with Friday's deadline fast approaching, investors will be keeping a close eye on the talks.

In data, jobless claims, personal income and outlays, and core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) figures are all due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Campbell Soup, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch, Lululemon Athletica, Ulta Beauty, Ambarella and American Outdoor Brands are all expected to publish their latest earnings reports.

No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are due Thursday.