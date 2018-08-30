Warren Buffett: I bought 'just a little' more Apple recently

Warren Buffett is still a big believer in Apple.

The Oracle of Omaha was asked if he bought more shares in the technology giant after the end of the June quarter. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple by 5 percent in the second quarter, according to a 13F regulatory filing.

"We bought just a little [more]," he said on CNBC Thursday in an interview with Becky Quick. "I started buying when the stock was maybe $100."

Earlier this month, Apple became the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value. Berkshire Hathaway is the second-largest holder of Apple shares with a stake worth about $56 billion, according to FactSet.

Buffett explained he loves Apple as an investment due to the power of its brand and ecosystem, not its short-term financial results.

"I do not focus on the sales in the next quarter or the next year," he said. "I focus on the ... hundreds, hundreds, hundreds millions of people who practically live their lives by it [iPhone]."