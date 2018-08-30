Chinese wearable technology company Huami is expressing confidence as it expands globally amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The wearable technology company based in California and listed on the New York Stock Exchange makes Xiaomi's Mi Band. Huami also sells its own Amazefit fitness trackers on the global market alongside the Apple Watch and Fitbit.

"As long as we provide good products at an affordable price to the market, I think consumers will make the choice," said David Cui, chief financial officer of Huami.

As for the geopolitical environment, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war will not impact the company "at all," Cui told CNBC at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Beijing.

Cui's comments echoed those from Huami's CEO and chairman last week in Taiwan, when he told the local press that the escalating U.S. trade tensions would not impact the company's business.

"Our cost control capability is unrivaled," CEO Huang Wang told a news conference.

CFO Cui touted Huami's hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities, as well as its ability to link to other systems such as Alibaba's Alipay and subway payment systems. Huami's wearables also serve as "biometric IDs" and can be linked to smart homes and offices, Cui added.

The exec's comments in Beijing came amid an intensifying trade war between the world's two largest economies as they impose tit-for-tat tariffs on imports from each other.

The rivalry between the two countries is set to be a long-term issue with an increasing focus on technology, said a trade expert on Thursday.

"It's a growing, intensifying rivalry, it's a geopolitical rivalry. That rivalry spills over into all key areas ... Technology is going to become front and center in this very competitive relationship," said Alex Capri, a visiting senior fellow at the National University of Singapore's business school.