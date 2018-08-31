Canada's top trade negotiator Chrystia Freeland said Friday that "we're not there yet" on a new North American Free Trade Agreement as the deal's members reached a key deadline.
Her comments came after a Toronto Star report that Trump privately said he would not make any compromises in trade talks with Canada. In remarks to Bloomberg News reporters that the president wanted to be off the record, Trump said that he would not publicly state his positions because "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal," according to the Star report.
The Trump administration has given Canada a Friday deadline to hash out its differences with the U.S. and join a preliminary, new trade agreement struck by the U.S. and Mexico earlier in the week. After leaving talks with U.S. officials in the morning in Washington, shortly after the Star report was published, Freeland said the sides had not yet reached an agreement.
"We're looking for a good deal, not just any deal. We will only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We're not there yet," the Canadian minister of foreign affairs told reporters.