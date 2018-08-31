President Donald Trump has sought to revise the three-nation trade agreement, which he says has punished American workers since it went into effect more than 20 years ago. The president has used tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods to bring the countries to the negotiating table and wants them to drop their own barriers on certain products.

The U.S. has focused in particular on Canada's agricultural policy, which Trump contends has unfairly curbed sales of U.S. dairy products there. He also aims to boost American farmers in Midwestern states who helped to propel him to the White House. Many of those farmers have taken a hit from the effects of the White House's mounting trade conflicts with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

In a statement earlier Friday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said that talks are "ongoing" and "there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture."

Speaking in Canada as the talks were ongoing, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he would defend Canada's management of dairy supply. He noted that Canada would only sign a "good" NAFTA deal.

Trump's comments reported by the Star are unlikely to help the sides move closer to a deal. In the interview with Bloomberg, he reportedly said he wanted a potential deal to be "totally on our terms."

He added that "every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala." Trump is referencing his threats to impose tariffs on Canadian automobiles and parts.

Bloomberg did not report Trump's remarks, and it is unclear how the Star found out about them. Daniel Dale, the Star reporter who wrote the story, tweeted that the White House did not dispute their authenticity.

In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said "the Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

On Wednesday, Trump said he was "optimistic" Canada would join the trade agreement.