On Tuesday, the Atlantic reported that Nunes made a trip earlier this month to London to meet with top British intelligence officials about Christopher Steele, the former spy who compiled the infamous dossier on Russia ties to the Trump campaign. The report said British intelligence agencies, including MI6, "didn't seem interested."

For his part, Nunes is known for authoring the once-secret memo alleging surveillance abuse by the FBI and Department of Justice. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, charged afterward that "Nunes used this memo to mislead the House."

A native of Tulare, Nunes worked on his family's farm and raised cattle as a teenager. He used savings to buy farmland with his brother. Today he's one of the most powerful Republicans in the House but also a polarizing figure in national politics.

"If I was Devin Nunes, and I wanted to run the worst possible campaign and give my opponent the best possible chance to win, I would do exactly what he's doing," said Joe Altschule, a Visalia attorney and former chair of the Tulare County Democratic Central Committee. "Essentially what you've got is a campaign of silence. Nunes runs away, he hasn't done a town hall here in 10 years, he's currently out of the country ... and he's at war with the Fresno Bee, his hometown newspaper. People here who watch this think, has he lost it?"