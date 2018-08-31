Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, may have the bull's-eye on his back from Democrats, but he's in a district in California's Central Valley that's consistently voted 63 percent or above to keep him in Congress for nearly two decades.
Yet this time, the race appears much tighter with Democratic challenger Andrew Janz, a county prosecutor, rising in the most recent polling. Nunes, an eight-term incumbent who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, may be starting to lose some support in the 22nd Congressional District due to distractions.
Those distractions include the Trump-Russia investigation and what one local newspaper called a "list of unflattering Nunes news events over the summer," such as using campaign donations to purchase Celtics tickets and personal trips.