European markets seen slightly lower amid global trade war concerns

The FTSE 100 is seen little changed from the previous session at around 7,428, the CAC is expected to open 6 points lower at 5,400, while the DAX is seen down around 28 points at 12,328, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after President Donald Trump said last week that he was ready to impose new tariffs on China as soon as a public comment period ends on Thursday. If implemented by the Trump administration, it would be another major escalation given Washington has already applied charges on $50 billion of exports from Beijing.

Meanwhile, market participants remain wary of unstable emerging market currencies after sharp sell-offs in Argentina's peso and Turkey's lira last month.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped 0.7 percent Monday, though trading could be subdued due to a U.S. market holiday.

On the data front, Turkey is scheduled to publish inflation data for August at around 8:00 a.m. London time. The euro area is due to release a final reading of Markit manufacturing PMI data for August at 9:00 a.m London time.