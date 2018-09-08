Amazon and Apple are getting into medical clinics — here's why

Many companies with large offices are now offering on-site or nearby medical offices for workers to access high-quality care. That's the case for all the large technology companies, like Facebook and Apple, which have clinics on campus to serve thousands of employees' medical needs.

But something has changed in the past few years.

Rather than continue to work with third-party companies to operate these clinics, a few technology companies -- most notably, Apple and Amazon — are branching out on their own. CNBC reported earlier this month that Amazon is launching a clinic in the coming months for a small number of workers, with a goal of expanding in early 2019. Apple, meanwhile, has been hiring like mad for its employee health clinics, which operate under a separate legal subsidiary called AC Wellness.

So why are these companies getting into primary care? It's not their core competency, and it's not exactly a money-maker in the short-term.

We talked to a group of health experts in the space to find out.