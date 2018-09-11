Tech

Elon Musk says Tesla is ditching some paint options to 'simplify manufacturing'

  • Tesla is ditching two color options for its luxury electric cars — "obsidian black" and "metallic silver."
  • Customers will still be able to buy cars in those colors as long as they're willing to pay more.
  • The move is to "simplify manufacturing," Chief Executive Elon Musk said.
Yuriko Nakao | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Tesla will scrap some paint options for the firm's luxury electric cars on Wednesday to ease the manufacturing process, CEO Elon Musk said.

The carmaker is ditching two colors — "obsidian black" and "metallic silver" — but both will remain available so long as customers are willing to pay more.

"Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colors off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing," the firm's chief said in a tweet Tuesday. "Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price."

Tesla's decision to pull two color options for its vehicles follows a flurry of headlines about the automaker and its boss Musk.

The company was hit with the loss of two C-suite executives last week as an interview between the firm's chief and comedian Joe Rogan went viral.

On Rogan's "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Musk smoked marijuana, sipped a glass of whiskey and showed off his tunnelling firm's flamethrower, while discussing a number of issues including humanity, artificial intelligence and Tesla.

The next day, Chief Account Officer Dave Morton and Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano both resigned from Tesla. Sarah O'Brien, the firm's vice president of communications, also left but her departure had been announced by the company last month. Overall, 41 executives have left Tesla this year.

Musk's leadership has come into question over the past few months, especially after he surprised investors by announcing he wanted to take the electric car manufacturer private — only to then make a U-turn, deciding it was better to remain public.

It also comes amid pressure on Tesla to continue increasing production and improve its financial performance.

The company managed to meet a self-imposed deadline of producing 5,000 of its Model 3 cars at the start of July. But concerns have been raised over its decision to skip a standard brake test in the final days of production to reach targets.

In a company update detailing recent management changes following the exit of top executives, Musk said the carmaker would build and deliver more than twice as many cars as it did in the previous quarter.

The firm produced 53,339 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 40,768, according to its most recent quarterly results.

