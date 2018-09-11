US Treasury yields edge higher ahead of economic data 

Investors around the globe continue to show signs of cautiousness amid trade and political developments. Last Friday, President Donald Trump said he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs. The U.S. administration had already previously announced that it would impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, which continues to be in focus after a public comment period recently expired.

China is reportedly set to call upon the World Trade Organization next week for authorization to inflict sanctions on the U.S., according to a meeting agenda, Reuters reported. The reason for this is because of Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties that China introduced in 2013.

Elsewhere, North Korea has come back onto the agenda, after news emerged that Trump had received what The White House dubbed a "very warm, very positive letter" from Kim Jong Un, who called for a follow-up meeting with the U.S. president. Earlier this year, both leaders met in Singapore to discuss denuclearization and the future of the two nations' relationship.

In data, investors will be paying close attention to the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), following last week's nonfarm payrolls, which is due out at 10 a.m. ET. Meantime, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due at 6 a.m. ET, while wholesale inventories are expected at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $26 billion in 52-week bills and $45 billion in four-week bills. An auction of $35 billion in three-year notes will also take place.

No speeches by the U.S. central bank are due.