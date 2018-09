Investors around the globe continue to show signs of cautiousness amid trade and political developments. Last Friday, President Donald Trump said he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs.

The U.S. administration had previously announced that it would impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. Consequently, investors will be keeping abreast of this issue to see if more developments emerge.

China is reportedly set to call upon the World Trade Organization next week for authorization to inflict sanctions on the U.S., according to a meeting agenda, Reuters reported. The reason for this is because of Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties that China introduced in 2013.

Elsewhere, North Korea has come back onto the agenda, after news emerged that Trump had received what The White House dubbed a "very warm, very positive letter" from Kim Jong Un, who called for a follow-up meeting with the U.S. president. Both leaders met in Singapore in June to discuss denuclearization and the future of the two nations' relationship.