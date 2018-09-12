Apple raised iPhone prices overall, but one new model could entice those who sat out last year's X 

Everything you need to know about Apple's newest products in three minutes 1 Hour Ago | 03:20

On Wednesday, Apple did something clever with pricing on its new iPhones. It made the cutting-edge technology it introduced in last year's iPhone X available at a much lower price, which could help it sell more iPhones to people who sat out last year's high-end.

But it did this while increasing prices at almost every level of its lineup, which will help it keep its average selling price — and profits — high.

Apple announced three new iPhone models: the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. All three models include large displays with minimal borders, no home button and the FaceID camera system for unlocking the device using facial recognition. Here's how the pricing strategy breaks down.