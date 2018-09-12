Watch Ben Bernanke, Tim Geithner and Hank Paulson discuss the financial crisis, 10 years later

[The stream is slated to start at 10 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Some called them "the committee to save the world," brought together to try to resolve the financial crisis that hit its apex on Sept. 15, 2009 with the implosion of Lehman Brothers.

At the time, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and New York Fed President Timothy Geithner were called on to find a way to save a flailing system that was devoid of liquidity and teetering on insolvency. The three joined to devise a litany of programs that would help restore investor faith and ultimately re-engage an economy that was in its worst throes since the Great Depression.

The three agreed to an interview Wednesday with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, who wrote "Too Big to Fail," the seminal book chronicling the Wall Street panic that ultimately was made into an HBO movie. The session was scheduled for the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. to begin at 10 am ET.

