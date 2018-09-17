Stock futures drop following new US tariffs on China 

U.S. stock futures fell Monday night after the Trump administration announced tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

Around 7:45 p.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a negative open of about 80 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated negative opens.

The after-hours drop in futures came after the White House announced that the U.S. will impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and those duties will rise to 25 percent at the end of the year.

The latest action aggravates a growing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, with Beijing prepared to impose sanctions of its own.