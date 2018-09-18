Netflix shares up 5 percent after solid Emmys performance



Netflix shares closed about 5 percent higher Tuesday after cleaning up at the Emmys Monday night.

The company took home 23 honors at the television awards ceremony. Netflix tied with HBO, which had previously been the top network award winner for 16 years. "The Crown" took home five awards, with "Black Mirror" and "Godless" taking home statues as well.

Netflix has been doubling down on its original content budget, spending up to $8 billion on original content in 2018. It is estimated to have around 1,000 original series by the end of this year. it received 112 nominations, four more than HBO.

Though prices have fluctuated throughout the year, Netflix shares are still up more than 90 percent year-to-date.