Nip student loan debt in the bud by applying to these three types of colleges

If you want to head off a massive student loan balance, steer your high schooler toward the colleges with the best merit and grant aid packages.

With the average student loan balance now at $32,731, high school students have a prime opportunity to avoid graduating in the red — as long as they select the right schools.

Public schools are known for being less expensive than their private school counterparts — particularly if your child is remaining in-state: During the 2017-2018 school year, in-state room, board, tuition and fees for in-state students was $20,770.

Meanwhile, private schools may have a high price tag, but they may also offer great deals in the form of grants, which are known as tuition and fee discounts.