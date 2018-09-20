Brexit's big irony: The EU looks like it's trying to rescue the UK's embattled prime minister

With the clock ticking and the March 29 exit date drawing near, both the U.K. and EU want to have a deal on their future relations in place by the time a two-day summit happens in mid-October.

Outstanding issues yet to be resolved include trade and security and — perhaps the biggest stumbling block — the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland that will become the U.K.'s land border with the EU after Brexit.

Ironically, May's Brexit plan is turning into a harder sell at home than it is in the EU.

Many pro-Brexit politicians at home are rebelling against May's deal, saying it does not allow the U.K. to strike out on its own to forge its own trading relationships with the rest of the world. Many of these MPs are threatening to oppose the Chequers plan in any final vote, as have the opposition Labour party.

Meanwhile, in the EU, national leaders appear to be aware of how fragile May's position is, and consequently appear to have mollified their position towards her — or at least look like they will try to meet her halfway.

All eyes are on Salzburg in Austria where May is meeting her EU counterparts on Wednesday evening and Thursday. She will need all the goodwill and support she can get from leaders there.

In reality though, analysts say the real drama is at home for May. "While this (the summit in Austria) suggests a focus on the negotiations between the EU and the U.K., the process is by now occupied mainly with selling the eventual deal at home in Westminster," Carsten Nickel, deputy director of research at Teneo Intelligence, said in a note Tuesday. "

There is still no serious discussion about the all-important withdrawal agreement in the U.K. Instead, May's Tories continue to fight over the Chequers plan which will, in reality, never see the light of the day. As a result, decades of an intense and mostly theoretical discourse on Europe will come to a head within just a handful of days, once the eventual deal forces every individual MP to decide how to cast their vote," he added.

Nickel said that while support for a deal should still be the base case, "the risk of rejection remains very real," at 40 percent.