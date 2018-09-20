Brexit's big irony: The EU looks like it's trying to rescue the UK's embattled prime minister

The Northern Ireland border issue is perhaps the most divisive and politically toxic element to Brexit discussions.
There is little political appetite to see Northern Ireland treated differently to the rest of the U.K., despite the fact it is set to become the U.K.'s only land border with the EU and there is a strong desire to keep goods and people moving freely between the countries without a "hard" border.
Ahead of Thursday's informal EU summit, the EU's chief negotiator in Brexit talks, Michel Barnier, said Tuesday that the bloc was ready to improve its proposals on how to resolve the Irish border issue.
Speaking after a meeting with EU foreign ministers, Barnier told reporters that a legally operational "backstop" that respects Britain's sovereignty was required. But he said border checks, for goods and citizens, needed to be "de-dramatized" and that the meeting in October would be "the moment of truth."
As Barnier signalled that EU leaders could pave the way for a Brexit deal, sterling rallied to an eight-week high against the euro, making the euro worth 88.64 pence, although inflation data also boosted the pound.
Thursday's summit is seen as a make-or-break event for the pound. One foreign exchange strategist, Jane Foley, remarked in early September that sterling is so volatile it could slump or surge in the next few months.
The U.K. prime minister's key allies in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), have already poured water on Barnier's comments, however.
Nigel Dodds, the deputy leader of the DUP – a party staunchly defensive of Northern Ireland's position as part of the U.K. – said Wednesday that Barnier's comments "still means a border down the Irish Sea, although with different kinds of checks."
"The fact is that both Theresa May and the Labour Party have said no British Prime Minister could accept such a concept. It is not just unionists who object," he added. The DUP, and most politicians in London, refuse to countenance any trade or border proposals that would mean Northern Ireland is separated from the U.K. or more aligned to Ireland.
Mujtaba Rahman, Eurasia Group's managing director of Europe research, said Wednesday in a note that the Irish border "remains the biggest stumbling block" to the Brexit process.
"Although widely interpreted as a new development, Michel Barnier's intervention yesterday is consistent with the EU27's longstanding view — that there is flexibility on the design and location of customs checks, as long as checks take place.
"While Barnier's warmer words are welcome in London, Whitehall officials concede that the two sides are still 'miles apart.'"