Stock futures are pointing to modest gains at Wall Street open

Senate GOP said they would move forward with their efforts to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A White House spokesman said the administration was going "full steam ahead" to support. (WSJ)



* Kavanaugh issue revives Trump's own history with women (USA Today)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that denuclearization negotiations with North Korea will be completed by January 2021. The deadline reflects a commitment from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Pompeo. (CNBC)

Riding a surge of enthusiasm in opposition to Trump, more Democrats turned out in the primaries for House elections than Republicans this year, according to data. It was the first time that has happened since 2008. (Axios)

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who once said he "vehemently" opposed Trump and returned one of his campaign donations, is set to hold his second campaign rally and fundraiser with the president today and tomorrow in Las Vegas.(AP)

Republican Rep. Chris Collins, fighting federal insider trading charges, will restart his congressional campaign. State Republicans had tried to replace the representative on the ballot after he was indicted last month. (CNBC)

Hurricane Florence's rains, which shattered rainfall records, have finally left the Carolinas this morning. But the risks there are growing with rising rivers, hazardous waste concerns and structural damage. (Axios)



* A year after Maria, Puerto Rico is pushed to precipice (WSJ)

Jack Ma, founder and chairman of Chinese retail giant Alibaba, announced the company no longer plans to create 1 million jobs in the United States in the wake of the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China. (CNBC)

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) , told CNBC-TV18 the dispute over trade and escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China are a "trade skirmish" rather than a trade war.

The CNBC Global CFO Council has released its latest quarterly survey results. The survey found that more than 45 percent of executives put consumer demand as their primary concern, replacing U.S. trade policy.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to donate $10 million to organizations that help those affected by domestic violence. An investigation found current and former Mavericks employees committed "serious workplace misconduct." (USA Today)

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) is testing out a new shopping site for consumers who don't know specifically what they want but are willing to take some automated recommendations to help them find it. (CNBC)