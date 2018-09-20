Stock futures are pointing to modest gains at Wall Street open

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, setting the stage for perhaps more positive runs for the Dow and S&P 500. The Dow has been up in six of the past seven sessions, while the S&P 500 has gained in seven of the last eight trading days. (CNBC)
Comcast (CMCSA), 21st Century Fox (FOXA) and Walt Disney (DIS) are all on watch this morning after the U.K.'s takeover panel announced that it would begin an auction process for broadcaster Sky this weekend. The portion of Sky that Fox already owns is among the assets it is selling to Disney, and the NBCUniversal parent currently has the highest offer on the table for Sky.
Tilray (TLRY) shares were up about 5 percent in premarket. The Canadian marijuana producer, which was halted five times by the Nasdaq, gave up a 90 percent one-day surge and turned negative briefly in a wild day of trading Wednesday. (CNBC)
Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants (DRI) and recreational vehicle-maker Thor Industries (THO) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while chipmaker Micron Technology (MU), office furniture maker Steelcase (SCS) and food producer United Natural Foods (UNFI) will be out with earnings after today's closing bell.
The Labor Department releases its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index will be out. The National Association of Realtors releases August existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)