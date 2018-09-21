Oil pares gains after report OPEC and allies considering hiking supply

Oil prices pared gains on Friday, reversing a late morning rally, following a report that OPEC and its allies are considering a coordinated increase in crude production.

The 15-nation OPEC cartel and a group of producers led by Russia are discussing a potential increase of 500,000 barrels a day, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source. The talks are occurring ahead of the producers' meeting in Algeria this weekend, where they are scheduled to discuss allocating a production increase announced in June.

The report also comes after President Donald Trump criticized OPEC on Twitter, saying the group is pushing oil prices higher while benefiting from U.S. military protection. Trump has tweeted at OPEC several times this year, demanding the producer group take action to tame oil prices, which are near a four-year high above $80 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose as high as $80.12 on Friday, but fell sharply after the Reuters report. It was last trading up 30 cent at $79.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude made a stronger recovery after falling to session lows. It was last up 86 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $71.18, of a session high of $71.80.