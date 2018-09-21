In the race to find a job after college, the slow and steady don't win.
In fact, the quicker a graduate lands a good job after leaving school, the more likely they are to earn a better salary — in the short and long-term, according to a new study by Gallup.
"Good" is self-defined by the graduate. "It doesn't matter to us what a good job means to them, it just matters to us that they found it," said Stephanie Marken, executive director of education research at Gallup, which interviewed more than 4,000 adults aged 18 and older who earned a bachelor's degree between 2010 and 2016.
Click on graphic to enlarge.