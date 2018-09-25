Tech

Snap jumps after rival Instagram loses its founders

  • Shares of Snap jumped as much as 5 percent Tuesday after social media rival Instagram lost its co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.
  • The photo-first sharing apps have long taken cues from each other.
Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc.
The photo-first sharing apps have long taken cues from each other. In 2016, Facebook-owned Instagram introduced a Stories feature similar to Snapchat's main functionality. Earlier this week, Snap announced a partnership with Amazon to aid social-based shopping — a space Instagram has been eyeing for months.

The simultaneous exits of Instagram's founders could signal trouble at the company and lead to a tumultuous transition period — either of which could be good for Snap.

Shares of Snap have been on a downward swing in recent weeks, down roughly 20 percent in the last 30 days. The stock is more than 50 percent off its 52-week high.

Snap is a nice to have for Amazon, not a game changer, says analyst
