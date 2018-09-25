SurveyMonkey aims to price IPO above $9 to $11 range because of strong demand: Sources

SurveyMonkey is aiming to price above the $9 to $11 it had been seeking in its initial public offering thanks to stronger-than-expected demand from investors, according to people familiar with the marketing process who asked to remain anonymous.



SVMK Inc. — more commonly known as SurveyMonkey — is planning to price its IPO after the close of the market Tuesday. Final pricing has not yet been decided and could still change.



If it does price above the range, the company would raise more than $150 million.



Salesforce Ventures has already agreed to purchase $40 million in a private placement at a price equal to the IPO price. That vote of confidence, in addition to the number of active users (16 million over the last year) and the data insights from the platform, contributed to investor demand. Investors were also optimistic about the company's future potential despite top-line growth around 14 percent and widening net losses for the six months through June 30 compared with the prior year.



J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company and Bank of America are leading the offering — which will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker "SVMK."

SVMK declined to comment.