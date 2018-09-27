Cramer Remix: This auto retailer is missing the mark on Wall Street's latest trend   

The ability to personalize a product to your preference is the next major theme of the world's digital revolution, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, speaking from CNBC's 1Market studio in the tech capital of San Francisco.

"The investable theme everybody's talking about right here, right now? Personalization. It's everywhere," the "Mad Money" host said. "Technology has made it possible for mass-market goods and services to be tailored to suit your tastes."

Not all companies are doing it right, though. Cramer pointed to the case of used-car retailer CarMax, which has been spending on building out its digital offerings to let customers narrow their selection of cars to their preferences.

"Digitizing a non-digital operation can be expensive," he explained. "I think all of this spending on digital personalization has really crimped CarMax's profitability in what has been a very commoditized, often hard-sell industry."

