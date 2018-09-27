Indonesia's government is to hold public fake news briefings every week

The Indonesian government will brief the public on fake news each week, it was reported Thursday.

Communications Minister Rudiantara said the government wants to promote digital literacy and help Indonesians identify fake stories, with a 70-strong team monitoring the news.

"Every week we will announce hoax news," he told CNN Indonesia, according to The Guardian newspaper. "The ministry will not just stamp a story as hoax, but we will also provide facts." Information will also be shown on a ministry website, Stophoax.id.

Indonesians are known for their use of social media, with one of the highest rates of Facebook and Twitter use, according to The Guardian's report. People in Southeast Asia now have access to online news, in a region that has a history of state-controlled information.

Indonesia has a fake news problem, with false stories often spread on social media that fan societal and religious divisions in a nation that includes hundreds of ethnic groups. It has the world's largest Muslim population, is known for its tolerance, and recognizes six official religions.