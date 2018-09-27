The conversation is getting louder. Traditionally, American families have had to go it alone with a new baby. However, paid family leave is starting to gain traction in the U.S. due to employee demand.

And one of the biggest negative beliefs about paid family leave — that it is a burden on business — may not be true.

It's one of the most common arguments against widespread adoption in the U.S.

Under the Family and Medical Leave Act, about 20 million leaves are taken each year – and one-fifth of those are used by families with a new child, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

The Family and Medical Leave Act allows new parents to take up to 12 weeks off from a job, but it guarantees only that they'll have a job to return to. The act doesn't mandate any salary during that time.

More than half of people surveyed said an unpaid leave for family or medical reasons would mean serious financial hardship, according to a September survey by the National Partnership for Women and Families.

It's a critical issue that isn't going anywhere.