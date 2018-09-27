Stocks look to regain footing in Thursday's session on Wall Street

Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward alleging that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee today that "I am no one's pawn," according to prepared testimony. (CNBC)



* Trump: 'I could be persuaded' to change mind on Kavanaugh after hearing (CNBC)

President Donald Trump said he doesn't want to fire Rod Rosenstein and may postpone a meeting with the Justice Department official that was scheduled for today. Rosenstein has reportedly given the impression he doesn't want to quit. (WSJ)

Trump told reporters yesterday that China supposedly respects him for his "very, very large brain," during a news conference where he addressed wide-ranging issues including trade, North Korea and Kavanuagh. (CNBC)



* Mick Mulvaney: I think you can take Trump at his word not to shut down government (CNBC)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump agreed to start trade negotiations in a move that will likely shield Tokyo from the Trump administration's proposed 25 percent duty on imports of Japanese vehicles and automotive parts. (CNBC)

Trump claimed that he rejected a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week as the countries struggle to reach a new NAFTA deal. However, Canada's government says it never requested a meeting. (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia will add extra oil to the market over the next couple of months to offset a drop in Iranian production. But it is also worried it might need to limit output next year to balance global supply and demand as the U.S. pumps more crude. (Reuters)

New data from Aetna Behavioral Health shows the amount of money companies spend on the mental health of their employees has been rising at a rapid clip — with annual costs increasing twice as fast as all other medical expenses in recent years. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) opens a New York City brick-and-mortar store today, featuring a range of products that are highly rated on its website. The company said Amazon Prime members will pay "the Amazon.com price" when they shop there. (CNBC)

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) surged 42 percent in its stock market debut Wednesday, ending trading at $17. The software company that offers digital survey and data analytics services for enterprise and personal use priced its shares at $12 a piece. (CNBC)

Uber agreed to pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and subsequent cover-up, according to the California Attorney General's office. Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. (CNBC)