Harley-Davidson to sell apparel, riding gear on Amazon

Harley-Davidson is turning to online retailer Amazon to sell its merchandise as it struggles with its fourth straight year of declining sales.

Baby boomers have scaled back their purchases of new Harleys and the motorcycle company has been looking to entice younger customers with newer bikes and sleek apparel. Earlier this year, the company announced an expanded line of lighter motorcycles and said it would roll out new retail stores in urban areas in an effort to reach millennials. At that time, Harley also said it would have a new digital strategy. The partnership with Amazon is part of that effort.

"We live in an on-demand, anywhere, anytime business environment where success depends on the ability to meet consumers on their turf and on their terms," Heather Malenshek, senior vice president of marketing and brand for Harley-Davidson said, in a press release. "The reach Amazon offers is critical to building stronger customer relationships, inspiring new people and creating an integrated online and in-dealership retail experience — all of which leads to profitable growth and a stronger brand."

Previously, customers could only purchase Harley apparel and riding gear from the company's website or licensed dealerships. The hope is that Amazon will expand the brand's reach to new, younger customers who can grow with the brand in the same way previous generations have.

As U.S. sales have stumbled, Harley-Davidson's stock has slumped. Shares of the motorcycle company are down nearly 11 percent since January.



