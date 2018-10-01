After watching her interview on "60 Minutes" in March, Stormy Daniels looked down at her phone. She had received about a hundred messages since she alleged on the program that she and her daughter had been threatened by an unknown man in a Las Vegas parking lot.

"Your child should be euthanized," one message read, "because she would be better off than with you."

She asked a friend watching the episode with her to record a statement on his phone. When he turned on his camera, Daniels rattled off a list of parting words and wishes, sketching an impromptu last will and testament.

"I had lived alone with the fear of being murdered to ensure my silence for so long that now that the world was discussing the death threats against me, I felt like I finally had some company in my concern," Daniels writes in "Full Disclosure," the adult film star and director's new memoir.

The book, set for release on Oct. 2 by St. Martin's Press, traces the author's life from a tumultuous childhood in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, through her rise to the forefront of American politics in 2018. Daniels' firsthand account reveals the anxiety and fear she encountered along the path toward challenging a U.S. president in court.

Daniels had dipped her toe into politics before, teasing a run in Louisiana against Republican incumbent Sen. David Vitter in the 2010 campaign. ("I am not running for the U.S. Senate for the same reason that so many dedicated patriots do not run — I can't afford it," she said at the time.)

But she became a national fixation after The Wall Street Journal first reported in January that the president's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid $130,000 in a hush-money deal barring Daniels from discussing an alleged affair with Trump years before he became president.

Daniels is now suing Trump and Cohen to void the nondisclosure pact, which she and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, argue had been invalid from the beginning because Trump himself never signed it.

The alleged dalliance prompted questions about Trump's campaign expenditures, as well as the character of the president, whose wife, Melania Trump, had given birth to Trump's youngest son a few months earlier in 2006.

It also established Avenatti as one of Trump's most vocal and persistent critics. The media-friendly attorney has recently represented alleged victims of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' family separation policy, as well as a woman who made shocking allegations of past sexual misconduct against Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti now says he is "exploring" a presidential run against Trump in 2020.