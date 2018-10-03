Russia does 'not want to be a monopoly' over gas supplies to Europe, energy minister says

Russia has no desire to be a "monopoly" when it comes to supplying gas to European consumers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.



"There are talks of bans being introduced on Russian gas supplies but the reality is different … In reality, we see that European consumers are interested in purchasing Russian gas," Novak told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore on Wednesday, in a CNBC-moderated panel discussing the global gas market in Moscow.

"We are not a monopolist on the Russian market and we do not want to be a monopoly on the European market."