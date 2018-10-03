U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May is to give a speech Wednesday designed to boost confidence over the country's future once it leaves the European Union (EU) – and to brush off her biggest critic and rival, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

May will say that Britain's post-Brexit future is "full of promise" and that the country "has everything we need to succeed" when she addresses party delegates on the last day of the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Extracts of her speech, entitled "Our future is in our hands" that were released in advance show that May will seek to unite warring factions within the party – namely, those that favor a "hard" Brexit, those that never wanted to leave the economic and political bloc and those that are reconciled to leaving the EU but want to remain closely aligned to the continent.

May will tell delegates that Britain's "best days lie ahead of us" and that countries across the world stand ready to trade with the U.K. once it leaves the EU in March 2019.

"I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise," she will say when she addresses delegates at 10 a.m. U.K. time. "Don't let anyone tell you we don't have what it takes: we have everything we need to succeed."

Despite the attempt to boost morale within the party, this year's conference has been notable for the stark divide that has been apparent within the Conservatives. The June 2016 referendum on leaving the EU exposed deep ideological divisions within the party (and, needless to say, the country as a whole) and May has struggled to unite party members, and her own Cabinet, around her Brexit proposals.

Divisions over May's Brexit plans, known as the "Chequers plan" (which have also been rejected by the EU as unworkable and undermining of the EU's principles) have led to increasing speculation that May could face a leadership challenge and even another general election.