Stock futures seesaw ahead of Friday's jobs report

U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of today's jobs report. Markets moved lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaking a five-day win streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their worst days since June. (CNBC)

Investors will be waiting for the September employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The latest nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show the U.S. economy adding 185,000 jobs in the last month. (CNBC)

* Jobs data could trigger correction if wages come in too hot (CNBC)

Treasury yields continued to tick higher this morning ahead of the jobs report. In the previous session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since May 2011, following positive economic data. (CNBC)



* DoubleLine's Gundlach: 30-year US Treasury signals significantly higher bond yields ahead (Reuters)

Tesla's (TSLA) stock was 2.4 percent lower in premarket after CEO Elon Musk mocked the SEC in a tweet, calling the agency the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission," days after settling fraud charges brought against him by the agency. (CNBC)

* Mark Cuban urged Musk to settle SEC charges (WSJ)

* Judge asks Musk and SEC to justify why settlement is 'fair and reasonable' (CNBC)