Stock market will have a year-end rally, predicts Raymond James' Jeff Saut

The two-day sell-off followed a rally on Wednesday that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed 0.6 percent lower, the Dow dropped 180.43 points and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.2 percent. On Thursday, the Dow posted its worst day since Aug. 10. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 posted its worst week in nearly a month.

Saut, who has been calling for the bull market to last another seven to eight years, predicted the sell-off in February. Since that time he has been forecasting new highs.

Rebecca Patterson, chief investment officer at Bessemer Trust, called the sell-off normal and "nothing to panic over."

"We had a big run, and we are seeing strong data, generally," she told "Closing Bell."

"The backbone of the U.S. economy is good. We're nowhere near a recession," she added. "So yields rising, I think, generally does reflect a stronger economy and a Fed that should be gradually tightening, but it doesn't mean it's game over yet."