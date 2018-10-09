In the spirit of football season, CNBC's Jim Cramer has taken up a new strategy for finding each stock market sector's power players — stocks that may have been inconsistent in the past, but look better than the competition at the moment.

This week, the "Mad Money" host started "laying out the Cramer power rankings to show you which stocks I like most as we head into the end of the year," he said on Tuesday.

For his next sector breakdown, Cramer chose the consumer staples space, which includes makers of household needs like food, beverages and personal care products.

"As I keep telling you, the staples tend to get crushed when rates are rising," Cramer told investors. "But — and this is a might big but — if the Fed tightens too aggressively and ends up tipping this economy into a slowdown — what I'm really concerned about — you'll feel very foolish if you don't own any of these stocks."

In this market moment, all investors should stay diversified regardless of whether they believe that the Federal Reserve will cool the economy with its rate hikes, Cramer said. Here are his top 5 picks in the "safe" consumer staples space.