Cramer's 'power ranking' for energy: Marathon, ConocoPhillips, Valero, EOG, Anadarko   

With stocks trying to recover from last week's painful selling, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to continue his marketwide power rankings to find plays worth buying at these levels.

"We're going sector by sector to highlight the stocks that seem best positioned right now, at this very moment," the "Mad Money" host said Monday. "What's next? Well, it's one that's on everybody's mind because of the price of it: energy."

Rising oil prices have generated continued successes for a number of energy companies as major oil-producing nations like Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela undergo domestic turmoil, thus crimping supply.

The Trump administration's reinstated sanctions on Iran have also squeezed Middle Eastern production. And the recent disappearance of a Saudi journalist could give U.S. oil companies another leg up on international rivals, Cramer said.

"The American oil stocks have been hammered because of the controversy, but that seems crazy to me," he said. "If Saudi Arabia ends up facing any kind of sanctions, that's good news for our oil producers — the group should be going higher, not lower."

All in all, this backdrop has produced a handful of "very big winners" in energy, Cramer said. But which ones are the most investable? Here's his breakdown: