Cramer's 'power ranking' for consumer discretionary: Amazon, TJX, Kohl's, VF Corp, Nike   

Every sector of the stock market has its winners, and it's Jim Cramer's job to help you find them. But sometimes, he finds it more helpful to look at a stock's power rather than its performance.

"All week we're rolling out power rankings for each sector of the stock market, just like how gamblers use power rankings to gauge the strength of football teams," the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" said Tuesday.

"In stock market terms, your stock performance is like your record — it's great if you own something that's up big during the first nine months of the year, but past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future success," he said.

Hence, Cramer decided to unveil his power rankings for each stock market group. This time, he looked at the consumer discretionary space, which includes a host of non-essential goods and services like apparel, restaurants and entertainment.