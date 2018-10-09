As residents along Florida's Gulf Coast brace for the impact of Hurricane Michael, homeowners outside of the storm's projected path are likely relieved they're escaping Mother Nature's wrath.

Yet at some point, they might not be so lucky. To be prepared in case a future damaging weather system heads their way, homeowners should take time to make sure their insurance coverage is sufficient, experts say.

"Most people fail to read their [homeowners] insurance contract to understand what's covered and what's not, and then they're surprised after an event when they discover they didn't have the coverage," said Lynne McChristian, a consultant to the Insurance Information Institute.