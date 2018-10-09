Just because your company offers you a brand-new employee benefit, doesn't mean that you have to take it.

October kicks off the beginning of benefits enrollment season for many employees, as they sign up for next year's health care plan and life insurance coverage.

But the list of potential perks — known as voluntary and fringe benefits — goes beyond the core suite of life and health insurance coverage and 401(k) plans.

A June survey by the National Business Group on Health found that about 9 out of 10 large employers offered accidental death and dismemberment insurance.

See below for a range of different workplace benefits.