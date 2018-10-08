Two-thirds of employees dream about this one thing every second of every day

Networking is a relationship you build over time.
To build your circle of contacts, remember that you're not looking to get hired immediately. Reach out to people whose companies you might want to pursue, and ask them for advice.
Look for the things you might have in common with someone, whether it's an alma mater, an organization you both belong to or a common interest.
Research an organization you're interested in. "It's actually ideal if there are no current openings," Salemi said. "There's no pressure, so you can contact this person to say you're curious about their company and would like to learn more. Then, you follow up."
"You want to offer something to them when possible," Salemi said. "[It could be] insight into your company or industry. Ask if there is something you can help them with."
It's sad how many people dream about being somewhere nearly every working day. "Life is too short to be stuck in a job you don't like," Salemi said. "Realize that many fantastic jobs are waiting for you. You might feel like you're in prison, but you're not."