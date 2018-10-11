Despite selloff, your 401(k) should be fine if you don't mess with it

Though the recent stock market volatility is likely giving investors motion sickness, financial advisors are reminding them that it might be best for them to hang on through the decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points on Wednesday. Stocks continued their descent on Thursday morning.

As if that weren't enough to shake up investors, mutual firm giant Vanguard experienced outages on Wednesday, resulting in some clients having problems accessing their accounts online or on the phone.

"We identified and fixed the problem, which was related to maintenance to one of our network connections," said Carolyn Wegemann, a spokeswoman for Vanguard.

"I'd note the issues were unrelated to yesterday's U.S. equity market downturn, or associated call or online trading volumes," she said.