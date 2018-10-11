Wall Street losses rip through global markets as rate fears shake investors

Market sell-off is 'noise' and not the end of bull market: UBS' Donovan 1 Hour Ago | 06:31

Global markets plunged Thursday, continuing steep losses seen in the previous session, as investors worry about rapidly rising interest rates and an expected slowdown in global growth.

Overnight Dow Jones industrial average futures were down by 189 points as of 2:52 a.m. ET. Futures implied the Dow will open Thursday down by 280 points. This after stocks sank Wednesday with the Dow plunging more than 800 points in its worst drop since February.

The VIX (the CBOE Volatility Index), which is seen as a fear gauge for the market, hit a new six-month high of 24.1 points on Thursday morning.

Around the world, stocks have tumbled on the back of concerns surrounding global economic growth and rising interest rates. The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this week that simmering trade tensions, such as those between the U.S. and China, could lead to a "sudden deterioration in risk sentiment, triggering a broad-based correction in global capital markets and a sharp tightening of global financial conditions."